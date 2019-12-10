LEAVENWORTH, WA - Leavenworth is garnering national attention for its holiday festivities.

The Bavarian-style city in Washington State was named "One of the Most Festive Christmas Cities in the U.S," according to a report from 24/7 Wall Street.

"Leavenworth’s Christmas Lighting Festival offers live musical performances, a meet and greet with St. Nickolaus, a Christmas characters march, tubing and sleigh rides, rank it among the most festive Christmas cities in the U.S.," the report reads.

24/7 Wall Street compiled the list of cities that attract thousands of visitors each year for holiday festivities.

"More than 500,000 twinkling lights decorate the Leavenworth town center," the story reads. "The city's location, surrounded by the Cascade Mountains, makes it a playground heaven."

24/7’s Most Festive Christmas Cities

· Andalusia, AL

· North Pole, AK

· Solvang, CA

· Durango, CO

· St. Augustine, FL

· Santa Claus, IN

· Annapolis, MD

· Nantucket, MA

· Frankenmuth, MI

· Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, NY

· Asheville, NC

· Bethlehem, PA

· Fredericksburg, TX

· Park City, UT

· Woodstock, VT

· Alexandria, VA

· Leavenworth, WA

· Jackson, WY