Leavenworth Oktoberfest extends celebrations to Wenatchee

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The 23rd annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest will feature three weekends of traditional celebration, live entertainment and lots of drinks. This year, celebrations will extend to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, meaning two venues are included in the weekend fun.
Whether you choose to stay and celebrate in Leavenworth and Wenatchee, shuttles will be available to and from hotels. If you’re driving, you can enjoy free parking.
Entertainment includes polka music, Bavarian dance groups and lots of other traditional fun. Some of the live entertainment featured includes the Silver Stars, Happy Hans, Beer Barrels S-Bahn, Gordanairs, Musikkapella and Lynn Marie. Feel free to bring your kids to the “Kinderplatz,” to be entertained by a bounce house, clown and other kid-friendly activities. Minors are welcome through 9 p.m.
Featuring a larger vendor area, this year’s Oktoberfest will offer countless imported German beer selections. There is still vendor space, find more information online.
Attendees will be able to get their hands on collectables for the year, including a Leavenworth Oktoberfest Stein and hat pin. There will even be a stein holding contest for both men and women. Processions are every Saturday at noon, followed by a Keg Tapping Ceremony.
Oktoberfest is $10 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. Tickets go on sale at the end of August. Event dates are September 30, October 1, October 7-8 and October 14-15. Celebrations are from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, from noon to 1 a.m. on Saturdays.
