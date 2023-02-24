Leavenworth ranked 44th best small town in the country after a survey conducted by Family Destinations Guide led to a listing of the 150 best small towns to visit in America. The national survey reportedly consisted of 3,000 respondents.

“It is a great vacation destination for families due to its stunning natural beauty, outdoor activities, and unique Bavarian-style village,” said the press release from Family Destinations Guide regarding Leavenworth. “Located in the Cascade Mountains, Leavenworth offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, rafting, and skiing. The town also features a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions, all with a Bavarian-style theme."

In other noteworthy listings, Astoria, Oregon ranked 25. Sand Point, Idaho ranked 62 and Sequim ranked 70. Hood River, Oregon was listed at 79, followed by Jacksonville at 103.

“Visiting small towns has become increasingly popular as travelers seek authentic and personalized experiences that provide a break from the fast-paced, commercialized world,” said Rose Ackermann with Family Destinations Guide. “These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the local culture, connect with friendly communities, and escape the stress of everyday life.”

The full list is available online.