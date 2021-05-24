Leavenworth’s Village of Lights are a go, Expanding festivities in December

LEAVENWORTH, WA - Leavenworth’s Village of Lights is a go this winter!
Leavenworth is expanding their Christmas festivities to encompass all of December and entire winter season!
This December, midweek and on weekends, Leavenworth celebrating their eyepopping display of over half a million lights (including the addition of more lighting displays around town), hosting festive concerts and entertainment, holiday characters for your photo ops, strolling carolers, kids’ activities, roasting chestnuts, Santa photos and so much more!
The holiday magic doesn’t stop there! Here is a sneak peek at some of the great things we are adding to our month-long celebration in December:
- New lighting displays and a fun scavenger hunt
- Santa costumes from around the world on display and in town
- Gingerbread House competition benefiting local non-profits
- A chance to win a Leavenworth themed Christmas tree loaded with gifts
- Letters to Santa
- Kids lebkuchen heart gingerbread necklaces
- Holiday movies for the kids
- Festive gift wrapping station
- Krampusnacht (Krampus night)
- Free locally made ornament when you shop mid-week
The Village of Lights has also made some changes to help mitigate crowd sizes, spread out the parking availability, elevate the experience for our visitors and locals, and make better use of our public spaces. The primary difference will be the absence of the traditional ceremonial countdown and “flipping of the switch” on Saturdays and Sundays. Instead, the town lights will shine bright every day of the week and the entertainment and fun with programming at the Gazebo and the Festhalle will happen more frequently and will end at 8:00 p.m. on weekends.
To find out more about Leavenworth and the Village of Lights, please visit www.leavenworth.org.