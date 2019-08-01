NACHES, WA - Firefighters completed tying together containment lines around the entire perimeter of the Left Hand Fire yesterday, July 31.
“We’re really pleased with the hard work you’ve done to establish these containment lines. We’re meeting our objectives of reducing the risk of further spread and protecting this community,” Deputy Incident Commander Jody Prummer told firefighters this morning.
Crews along the west and south continued mop-up and holding the previously created containment lines. The fire is now 45% contained. Many areas of the fire have burned in a patchy mosaic, creating conditions for a healthy rebound for the affected forest.
Today crews will continue to strengthen the containment lines established yesterday. As the threats to the Highway 410 diminish, crews will begin to remove equipment placed around some structures. On Thursday weather is expected to be favorable with light winds and higher relative humidity levels. There will be a cold front moving in on early Friday morning which will bring increased winds, cooler temperatures, and a slight chance of some thunderstorm activity.
The fire, so far, has burned a total of 3,459 acres, involved 645 personnel, and cost a total of $6,048,105. It was started on July 23 by a lightning strike and containment and mop-up is expected to be competed by August 13.
Evacuations: All Level Three evacuation areas have been reduced to a “Get Set” Level Two. The existing Level Two area is unchanged along both sides of SR 410 from the Fire District 14 station #11 to the junction with Gold Creek Rd. For additional information and an interactive evacuation map please visit the Yakima County OEM Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/YakimaCountyOEM.
Closures: The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has issued a closure order for the area surrounding the Left Hand Fire. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily closed approximately 5,000 acres of the southwest portion of the Oak Creek Wildlife area. For details and maps of the closures please visit: www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6456.
Smoke: For information on smoke and public health, please visit: www.wasmoke.blogspot.com. For smoke information in Spanish visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires/HumodeIncendios
Fire Information:
Inciweb: www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6456
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LeftHandFire
Fire Information Center: 509-731-3690