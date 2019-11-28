Left over Thanksgiving Recipes

YAKIMA, WA- During Thanksgiving there usually always is left overs.

We put a list together of some leftover recipes.

Easy Turkey Pot Pie:

- 1 yellow onion, minced

- 2 cups leftover cooked turkey, chopped or shredded

- 1 cup frozen peas and carrots

- 3 tbsp flour

- ½ cup chicken broth

- 1 cup milk

- 1 pre made puff pastry sheet

- 1 egg, beaten for egg wash

- Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and cook for another minute. Reduce heat to medium-low and add flour.

Cook, stirring, for another minute. Slowly stir in the chicken broth and milk. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in turkey and frozen peas and carrots. Cook until heated through.

Transfer filling to an oven-safe baking dish and top with puff pastry and brush with egg wash. Cut a few holes in the top of the pie to allow steam to escape. Bake until puff pastry has risen and is golden brown, about 25-30 minutes.

Turkey Salad:

- Leftover Turkey

- Lettuce

- Apple

- Nuts

- Left over Cranberry Sauce

Chop lettuce, apple and nuts. Mix in chopped turkey and drizzle Cranberry Sauce.

Potato Pancake:

- Leftover mashed potatoes

- 1 egg

- 2 Tablespoons of flour

Mix mashed potatoes, egg, and flour. Add salt to taste. Make pancake patty in skillet and cook.