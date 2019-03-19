KENNEWICK, WA- Legacy High School is an alternative school which helps troubled students. After a recent purchase from the Kennewick School District, Legacy is moving.
"The new high school does expand the legacy program by five thousand square feet it's about an 1,800 square feet renovation," said Brandon Potts the Kennewick Director of Capital Projects.
It's new location is the old City Church on 10th Ave. What makes this location unique is the iconic globe.
"It's been a feature on 10th avenue for many many years," said Dennis Boatman the school's principal.
Legacy High School and Kennewick School District have since re-purposed the globe, putting the phrase Legacy High School across it. Boatman is excited for all the possibilities the new globe can bring.
"That's exciting that we have taken a feature that has been here for awhile and we modified it a little bit to make it ours," said Boatman.
Legacy High School plans on opening the new facility on April 8 after spring break.