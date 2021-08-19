Legendary "Fall Classic" is back at the Tri-City Raceway after 17 years

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The Tri-City Raceway is set to host the Legendary "Fall Classic" on October 2nd and 3rd after 17 years.
Over 140 cars are expected including the top Super Late Model drivers, Tri-State Challenge Series Pro Late Model, West Coast Modifieds, Tri-State Challenge Series Hobby Stock, and Northwest Mini Stock Series.
Over $83.600 in posted awards will be paid out during the 2 days of racing.
Tickets and details will be posted on August 25th on the Red Mountain Event Center's website.
The Raceway says the reopening is thanks to a hard-working group of visionaries, the City of West Richland, and Mayor Brent Gerry
"We are excited to present this event to the community, which will add over 2,000 tourists to the region that weekend," said Laci Waldon, Public Relations Director of Tri-City Raceway. "Such an iconic facility hosting the Northwest's largest motorsports event will be a fitting re-opening to the facility that was basically left for dead."