YAKIMA, WA - Please find below a joint statement from the Yakama Nation and Legends Casino Hotel Management:
Each step of the way, we reiterate the desire of both the Yakama Nation and Legends Casino Management to put the health and safety of our team members, our guests, and our community first. As cases in the communities surrounding us continue to rise, we continue to consult with area health experts, and we will again extend the closure to at least June 7, 2020. The date will continue to be evaluated based on guidance from both tribal and regional health officials about what is best for our community.
Last week, select members of our team visited the property to assess requirements for our reopening, and our task force continues to work diligently on the reopening plan and procedures so that we may welcome both our valued guests and team members back soon.