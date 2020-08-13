YAKIMA, WA- One of the larger employers in the Yakima Valley is gearing up to reopen its doors. In March Legends Casino Hotel closed, now they are ready for guests.
The casino officially opens Thursday, August 13th.
First there will no longer be valet parking and people will have to go through a health survey and temperature check before going in.
The General Manager, Letisha Peterson says they "are opening as a non-smoking facility and the capacity is a big part of that we want to make sure we are able to manage all the people in the building."
The casino is limiting its capacity to about 50 percent, that's just over a thousand people.
Employees are happy to head back to work.
Legends has over 800 employees but with capacity limits and limited services only about 400 will return.
"Eventually for the long term we are going to be fusing people back in until we get everybody back to work. So the plan is to bring back everybody," said Peterson.
However for staff that is returning, for some, their jobs won't be the same.
"Some of our team members for our areas that are not completely closed such as child care, our valet some of buffet service, we actually moved some of our staff to the guest support team," said Peterson.
Peterson says all the staff was re-trained for these new roles.
"We went ahead and developed that program to make sure that there was an opportunity for people to come back to work," said Peterson.
The Legends Casino Hotel will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.