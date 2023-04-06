SEATTLE- Senate Bill 5236 has passed the house vote and is one step closer to strengthening hospital staffing plans.
The bill is a compromise between the state hospital association and unions for bedside healthcare workers. The final bull saw multiple amendments but ended with a plan to reinforce staffing plans while allowing corrective action from a state agency if necessary.
Frontline staff will benefit from meal and rest break laws with loopholes that have been cut off to enforce mandatory overtime laws.
“We’re in a staffing crisis because of massive burnout caused by years of unmanageable working conditions due to short-staffing,” said David Keepnews, executive director of the Washington State Nurses Association. “To begin to address the staffing crisis, we need to address the underlying burnout. Strengthening accountability to staffing plans, as well as expanding and enforcing existing overtime and breaks laws, are key to improving working conditions for our healthcare workers.”
Burnout is a driving factor behind SB 5236, as a February poll showed that 48% of over 75,000 Washington healthcare workers said they were likely to leave the field in the next few years. 68% of those workers said short-staffing was a driving factor for them.
The bill now goes to Governor Inslee's desk for final signature.
