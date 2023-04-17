OLYMPIA, Wash.- A bill to protect personal health data has been passed by Legislature. House Bill 1155 was sponsored by Senator Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond), Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Representative Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue).
The bill comes after a Northwest Progressive Institute poll found that 76% of Washington residents wanted privacy protections for their health data.
The bill will require entities collecting personal data to disclose their plan with the data and prohibits collecting data without consent. Washingtonians will have the right to withdraw consent and ask for data to be deleted, while also protecting data from being sold to third parties without consent.
“This law provides Washingtonians control over their personal health data,” AG Ferguson said. “Washingtonians deserve the right to decide who shares and sells their health data, and the freedom to demand that corporations delete their sensitive health data — and will now have these protections.”
The bill has passed the House and Senate after amendments and heads to Governor Jay Inslee for his signature.
