- Ransomware incidents: 148

Health care and public health institutions were the most-targeted organizations for ransomware attacks in 2021. They've become a common target due to the troves of sensitive patient data health care providers collect.

In the best-case scenario, these attacks can expose email addresses and personal information like phone numbers. In the worst, Social Security numbers and other sensitive data can be leaked onto the dark web. In 2021, the first death linked to a ransomware attack was recorded at a Mobile, Alabama, medical center. The facility was forced to shut down, preventing staff from using potentially lifesaving medical equipment on a baby, alleged a lawsuit from the mother.

The Department of Justice this year made an example of three Iranian nationals, charging them with conducting ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, including health care centers, since 2020.

