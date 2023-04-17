#1. Health care and public health

- Ransomware incidents: 148

Health care and public health institutions were the most-targeted organizations for ransomware attacks in 2021. They've become a common target due to the troves of sensitive patient data health care providers collect.

In the best-case scenario, these attacks can expose email addresses and personal information like phone numbers. In the worst, Social Security numbers and other sensitive data can be leaked onto the dark web. In 2021, the first death linked to a ransomware attack was recorded at a Mobile, Alabama, medical center. The facility was forced to shut down, preventing staff from using potentially lifesaving medical equipment on a baby, alleged a lawsuit from the mother.

The Department of Justice this year made an example of three Iranian nationals, charging them with conducting ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, including health care centers, since 2020.

OLYMPIA, Wash.- A bill to protect personal health data has been passed by Legislature. House Bill 1155 was sponsored by Senator Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond), Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Representative Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue).

The bill comes after a Northwest Progressive Institute poll found that 76% of Washington residents wanted privacy protections for their health data.

The bill will require entities collecting personal data to disclose their plan with the data and prohibits collecting data without consent. Washingtonians will have the right to withdraw consent and ask for data to be deleted, while also protecting data from being sold to third parties without consent.

“This law provides Washingtonians control over their personal health data,” AG Ferguson said. “Washingtonians deserve the right to decide who shares and sells their health data, and the freedom to demand that corporations delete their sensitive health data — and will now have these protections.”

The bill has passed the House and Senate after amendments and heads to Governor Jay Inslee for his signature. 