Legislation protecting rural TV stations from interference heads to Biden's desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives passed the Low Power Protection Act in a voice vote, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The act was introduced by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Roy Blunt (D-Mo.), aimed at supporting broadcast stations in rural areas.
The legislation is cosponsored by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.). It passed unanimously in the Senate on December 21, with House approval the next day, according to a press release from the U.S. Senate.
The Low Power Protection Act focuses on LPTV, or low-power television stations, according to the press release. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) currently considers LPTV as a secondary broadcast service. This means those licensed for LPTV do not receive protections from harmful interference or displacement from full-power stations.
As the news industry transitioned from analog to digital broadcasting, Congress passed the Community Broadcasters Protection Act in 1999. This allowed stations like LPTV stations to apply for ‘Class A’ station status, a new station status introduced in the legislation, according to the Senate release. If granted, a Class A station would receive the same license terms and renewal standards as full-power stations, plus be accorded primary status as broadcasters.
The application window for Class A status was only open once. The Low Power Protection Act would require the FCC to open another filing window for LPTV stations to apply for Class A status. This way, more stations in rural areas are protected from being bumped off of the air by interference. According to the press release, it is hoped that these protections will allow for the continuance of local coverage and further investment.
“The Low Power Protection Act is a bipartisan way to support diverse, locally oriented broadcasting that is so important to rural and remote communities in Oregon and across the country,” said Wyden. “I’m proud that Senator Blunt and I got this bill across the finish line to help our local broadcasters to continue to deliver programming. I won’t stop fighting to help local journalists deliver the news coverage that rural folks depend on.”
