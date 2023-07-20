WASHINGTON, D.C.- Legislation introduced in the Senate on July 20 would expand access to contraception by allowing those with prescriptions to get up to a one-year supply at once.
The Convenient Contraception Act was introduced by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and 18 other Senators, including Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).
“Allowing people to pick up a full-year supply of birth control in a single trip to the pharmacy eliminates unnecessary barriers for women and lowers the likelihood of gaps in protection," said Sen. Murray. "This is a common-sense policy we should pass into law as soon as possible.”
According to a press release from Sen. Murray's Office the Convenient Contraception Act would give those with private health insurance the option to receive up to a year of contraception at the time their prescriptions are issued.
The Act would also require private insurance plans to cover the full cost of the prescription contraception at the time of pick-up.
