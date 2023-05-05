WASHINGTON, D.C.- Bipartisan legislation that would ensure that nurses in the federal Nurse Corps are not required to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness and scholarships has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.
Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) joined with republican senators from Mississippi and Arizona to introduce the Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act.
“We need more nurses in order to provide the best possible care for patients, which is why I am proud to cosponsor the Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act," Sen. Murray said. "This bill will strengthen our health care workforce and put more money in the pockets of nurses who selflessly serve some of our most vulnerable communities.”
Federal Nurse Corps scholarships and loan forgiveness are currently subject to federal income taxes according to a press release from Sen. Murray's Office.
The Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act would amend the IRS tax code to exempt scholarships and loan forgiveness from being considered income, meaning public service nurses would no longer be required to pay taxes on them.
“Nurse Corps members build healthier communities in the areas of greatest need, and it is terrible public policy and frankly offensive that nurses are singled out for extra taxation as compared to other health professionals—it’s long past time to put an end to this," Sen. Merkley said.
