RICHLAND –
Following the shooting that took place at the Fred Meyer in Richland, several legislators commented on the event.
“My heart goes out to the Richland community after today’s shooting and I’m thinking of our first responders working to apprehend the shooter and keep everyone safe,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-WA). “No one should have to live in fear of gun violence — not in our grocery stores, our schools, or anywhere else.”
“I commend our law enforcement officers for their quick response to yesterday’s incident, resulting in the apprehension of the shooter,” said Congressman Dan Newhouse. “While offering ‘thoughts and prayers’ feels lacking when lives have been lost and injured, this small statement is all I can proffer to the victims of this tragic event. I pray that the families and loved ones of those affected are lifted up by the voices of this community, that they may feel grace, strength, and healing.”
Even Governor Jay Inslee tweeted regarding the incident, mentioning the Richland Police and other organizations that aided in apprehending the suspect.
Trudi and I are heartbroken for the victims of the senseless act of gun violence yesterday in Richland. Thankful to @RichlandPolice and other law enforcement partners who acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 8, 2022