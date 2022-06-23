WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a historic move, the Senate approved a bipartisan gun violence bill in a 65-33 vote June 23, sending it to the House for final approval. Some regional legislators have reacted to the decision.
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tweeted about it, saying she was one of the 65 who voted yes. She added that it is not enough, but it helps and she’ll continue to push for more.
It’s the most significant bill we’ve passed on gun violence in decades. It doesn’t do everything we need to end gun violence—and I’ll keep pushing to do more—but it will help save lives.
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also released a statement.
"For too long, Oregonians and families across the country have been forced to live in constant fear of gun violence terrorizing their communities," said Wyden. "There is still much more to be done to make our communities safer and reduce gun violence, but the legislation passed by the Senate yesterday marks a meaningful step forward. I am saddened that it took so many tragedies and needless deaths to reach this milestone."
The bill would address multiple areas of gun control that have not been addressed by Congress in decades. Notably, it would require an investigative period for background checks when someone under 21 wants to buy a gun. It would also require convicted domestic violence abusers dating someone to be added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, closing what is called the “boyfriend loophole” and protecting victims.
“Make no mistake, this is the most significant bill we have passed on gun violence in decades,” said Murray. “The bill does not do everything we need to end gun violence, but doing nothing was the most extreme option on the table. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will save lives—and that matters.”
Wyden also said that the legislation is not enough, calling for further gun safety laws.
New federal straw purchasing and trafficking criminal offenses would be added through the bill. Funding is outlined for violence prevention initiatives and for states to create laws that keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. Access to mental health services would be broadened, including telehealth, Medicaid and CHIP coverage.
"I am proud that this legislation includes important measures to improve mental health care in America, particularly for young people," said Wyden. "Addressing the mental health crisis is not a solution to gun violence. However, this legislation marked an opportunity to fast track key policies that will help young people struggling with their mental health... These steps will help the nation turn a corner towards a future where all Americans, especially kids and teenagers, can get mental health care when they need it."
Further, a more clarified definition would be offered for who is a federally licensed firearms dealer, with a stronger response for those who evade such licensing. It would also prohibit schools from arming teachers using federal education funds.
But Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) is against the bill, as shown in his "No" vote and his statement following the vote.
"I am a strong, life-long supporter of the Second Amendment and the protection of law-abiding citizens' right to keep and bear arms," said Newhouse. "Like many Central Washingtonians, I grew up responsibly exercising my constitutional right to bear arms, and I am a longstanding advocate for the protection of those rights."
Newhouse noted his support of school safety and mental health resources, but gave criticisms of other key elements of the bill. He said the legislation does not do enough to protect Americans' Second Amendment rights, with clear definitions of state records and due process protections.
Newhouse criticizes the federally-licensed firearms dealer definition and changes, saying it is unclear what constitutes as a willful violation that would cost a dealer their license to sell.
"Law-abiding citizens should not have to fear the federal government regulating their firearms out of existence," said Newhouse. "I have repeatedly advocated for increased school safety and supported an increase in funding and resources for School Resource Officers and will continue to work to address school safety and mental health resources to ensure our communities remain safe, and our freedoms remain protected.
