Legislators want public comment on salmon recovery and Snake River Dams processes

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are releasing an independent draft report regarding salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest and the Lower Snake River Dams processes. They are asking for public comment through July 11.
The report goes over the services provided by the dams, plus improvements that have been considered and potential benefits. Replacement actions are outlined, including the expected results, costs and questions.
“We continue to approach the question of breaching with open minds and without a predetermined decision,” said Inslee and Murray. “From the start, we have placed public and stakeholder engagement from communities across the Pacific Northwest as the foundation of any regional process.”
The duo spoke with Tribes, stakeholders and experts from the area in consultations for the draft. Public comments will be accepted through the project website, email (info@lsrdoptions.org with subject line Draft LSRD Benefit Replacement Study) or mail.
“This continues to include consultation and advisement by federally recognized Tribes whose unique perspectives and sovereignty each of us deeply appreciates,” they said. “We value the diverse perspective of the many stakeholders who have already provided input toward the independent draft report, and we look forward to hearing much more as this document is available for public review.”
Following further consultation and community engagement, the final report will be released with recommendations from Inslee and Murray for the future.
“Every community in the Pacific Northwest knows the value and importance of our iconic salmon runs—and every community recognizes the importance of salmon to our economy and cultural heritage,” said the two legislators. “We each remain firmly committed to saving our salmon. We also know that the dams provide significant benefits to our region’s economy and communities. In the coming weeks, we will carefully review and consider public input, tribal consultation, and other engagement from stakeholders before making any recommendations.”
The full report is available here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.