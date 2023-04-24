CONNELL, Wash.- The Washington State Legislature recently approved the 2023-25 Transportation Budget that includes $14.5 million for the Connell Rail interchange project.
The $14.5 million includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the 2023-25 biennium according to a press release from the Connell Rail Interchange Coalition announcing the budget funding.
The Connell Rail Interchange is almost 100 years old and with the funding it will be upgraded to accommodate the current and future growth in rail cargo through Connell according to today's press release.
