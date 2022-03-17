OLYMPIA —
Washington legislators passed Senate Bill 5873, sponsored by Senator Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) this legislative session, which reduces social tax rates for employers. Employer tax rates for 2022 will be recalculated by the Employment Security Department.
“This bill provides substantial and immediate tax relief to Washington employers, including many small businesses who have been through so much due to COVID-19,” said Employment Security Department commissioner, Cami Feek.
Employers in 2022 will have a lower social cost factor rate, at 0.5% instead of the previous 0.75%. In 2023, the flat social cost factor rate will be capped 0.1% lower than before, at 0.7%. With a lower baseline social tax rate, employers will have to pay less in social tax.
Exact amounts will depend on the employer’s rate class, 1-40. Rate classes are determined by the amount of payroll benefits claimed by employees and former employees. A rate class 1 employer would pay the lowest rate and a rate class 40 employer would pay the highest rate.
Smaller employers generally land in a lower rate class. SB 5873 provides relief for small employers by keeping tax rates for rate classes 1-7 the same. Tax rates for rate classes 8-40 will pay the social tax rate for rate class 7.
These changes are expected to have minimal impact on the unemployment insurance trust fund.
