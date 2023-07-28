YAKIMA, Wash.- Lemonade Day is teaching today's youth to be tomorrow's entrepreneurs with a fun and free learning program

Lemonade Day is a free program designed to teach youth how to start and operate their own business, a lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day will be at the Sozo Sports Complex at 11:00 a.m. in Yakima

Each child that registers will receive a backpack with an Entrepreneur workbook that will teach skills needed to run a successful business.

Participants will learn to create budgets, How to serve customers, and to give back to the community.

Lemonade Day will take place on August 12, 2023. Registration is available online.