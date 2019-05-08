WEST RICHLAND, WA – Jessica Sadler is making waves at Leona Libby Middle School.

In her science classroom, she integrates technology into her teaching and so engages students daily that they’re reluctant to leave her class when the bell rings.

She serves as a leader among staff by providing help to fellow teachers while serving on a number of staff teams.

She helped organize the school’s first STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Night event and advises Libby’s Science Bowl/Science Club team, which recently competed at the state competition.

Her involvement and achievements after three years of teaching earned her the 2019 Washington State Outstanding Young Educator from Washington State ASCD, formerly known as the Washington State Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

“It is clear that Jessica is dedicated and passionate about education and it is evident that she will continue to go above and beyond for her students,” the association stated in its award announcement.

Ms. Sadler was first hired at Enterprise Middle School before helping open Libby, the district’s first STEAM middle school, for the 2017-18 school year. She’s been dedicated to the school since day one, with school administrators calling her an exceptional instructional leader with the drive to continue learning the best way to serve her students.

“Jessica is an example of an ideal educator, someone committed to every aspect of making a school a place of growth for students, staff and the community as a whole,” says Principal Andre Hargunani.