The holidays are in full swing! From work parties to meals with families and friends, the pressure is on to demonstrate your best etiquette.
Arden Clise, owner and founder of Clise Etiquette, took me through a crash course in table manners.
Three Course Meal Layout
Sometimes all of this flatware can be intimidating. Starting from the left you have a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, soup spoon and teaspoon. Above your plate you'll see your dessert silverware and on the top left, your butter knife and plate.
Sitting down
Clise says the first thing you'll want to do is put your napkin in your lap, folded in a rectangle -- not all the way open. The napkin is there to protect your lap.
Dinner Convo
Clise says the best things to talk about are open-ended questions that everyone can contribute to. Avoid any controversial topics like religion, politics and of course anything offensive.
Excusing Yourself
There is no need to broadcast your departure to the whole table, a simple "excuse me" to the people sitting next to you will do the trick. Be sure to place your napkin on your chair, not the table, and push your chair in.
*Ring Ring*
"Just don't," says Clise. "Don't answer it, don't look at it. Tuck your phone in your purse or pocket."
Elbows
For some, the obvious answer might be no, not at all. But Clise says the proper etiquette has changed over the years. It used to always be "No elbows EVER on the table." However, now, it's okay if there is no food on the table. Just be sure to keep good posture!
Food Allergies
If someone else is making the food, you should always let them know about food allergies in advance. If the allergy is something you are able to work around, then there is no need to bring it up. If you're served something that you're unable to eat, Clise says do not complain or announce it to the table. Instead, eat what you can.
Wild Pinky
All those tea parties growing up where we were told to keep our pinkies up? Clise says it's actually a negative thing. She says it tends to look a little pretentious, so tuck the wild pinky!
Proper Bread Etiquette
Put your bread on your bread plate; that's the one on the top left of your dinner plate. According to Clise, your butter goes on your bread plate, not directly on your bread. She says to just take on bite size piece and butter only that piece. Eat and repeat!
Chop Chop
When it comes to cutting your food, Clise says to only cut one piece at a time to avoid looking like a baby. She says this also helps avoid the food cooling down too fast. Only cut the bite you're about to eat. One bite at a time!
Passing The Food
Clise says to avoid collisions, always pass to the right or counterclockwise. She says it's also polite to hold the dish for the person next to you as they serve themselves.
Ew!
What do you do if there is a piece of gristle or something else in your mouth that you don't want to swallow? Clise says it's as simple as taking it out with your hands and putting it on your plate. She says it is best to use your fingers to hide it and avoid trying to spit it back out on your fork.
AHHH CHOO!
Feeling a sneeze coming at the dinner table can be awkward... and terrifying. Clise advises to avoid using the napkin on your lap if this happens, because you want to keep it clean. Ideally, excuse yourself to the bathroom, but if there is no time, your elbow will do just fine. Just be sure to excuse yourself if you need to go clean up after. No blowing your nose at the dinner table!
One Polite Bite
Clise says she teaches "one polite bite." Don't decline any food offered to you, try at least a bite. If you aren't allergic to it, always try it, even if it doesn't appeal to you. Who knows, you might like it!
Soup
Your soup arrives at your table, and it's HOT. Don't blow on it; you should put ice in it or continuously stir it, according to Clise. She says the best thing to do is be patient and wait. When using your spoon, scoop away from yourself to avoid making a mess. Clise says to never leave your spoon in the bowl and no slurping.
Salt + Pepper
They're married! Whenever someone asks for the salt, they get the pepper too. Salt and pepper always get passed around together to avoid confusion, according to Clise. When passing the seasonings, don't put your hand on top of the shakers. This is a two-hand job!
I Can Eat With My Hands?
Sometimes, yes! Clise says asparagus and bacon are both foods that are acceptable to eat with your hands, if they are crisp and not covered in messy seasonings or cheese. Bread is another food where hands are okay.
Spaghetti
Don't order noodles if you're at an important meeting, per Clise's advice. She says noodles can be very tricky to eat, but she does have a few tips. Typically, if noodles are served in a bowl, they will be easier to eat. Clise's best tip? Before trying to pick the noodles up, start by pulling them apart from each other with your fork. This will make it easier to spin them neatly when making your first attempt to take a bite. Clise also says the fork and spoon trick works well too: spin your noodles into your spoon with your fork to try to take the most graceful bite possible.
Who Pays?
Typically, whoever is the host and made the invitation pays; however that can change. If you would like to split the bill you should always ask in advance, according to Clise. And if you didn't get the chance before dinner, have the talk before ordering.
The Last Move Before Leaving the Table
As you're getting up to leave, take the napkin that was on your lap and crumple it (so it appears used) and put it to the left of your plate. This is the last thing you will want to do before you leave. No dirty napkins on the table during post-dinner conversation!
