Lessons with Laynie: How to put snow chains on your tires!

Many people have chains in their car, but how many people actually know how to use them?

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, chains can make a really big difference in bad weather.

"Chains really help a lot in snowy heavy snow or icy conditions because they give extra traction control from your tire down to the road," says Trooper Thorson.

If you are headed over a pass where chains are required, you should pull over and follow these steps:

Reminders before getting started

Make sure you have the proper chains for your tires. When you go to the store to pick up your chains, make sure they fit your vehicle.

Identify if your car is front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. FWD means the chains go on the front two tires. RWD means chains go on the back two tires.

Step 1

Untangle the chains (sometimes untangling them from the bag is the hardest part). A good way to test if they are untangled is making sure they hang straight down when you pick them up and are not looped over each other. You should then loop the chains around the back of the tire.

Step 2

Lift the chains behind the tire and connect the top cables. These cables are going to end up sitting behind your tire when the process is over. Next, connect the bright red front hook together. Once both those pieces are connected you can adjust the chains over your tires and check that the chains are laid against your tire properly.

Step 3

Next, find the long red chain on the bottom. Take that red chain and pull it through the red chain guide on the bottom. Pull the chain towards yourself until it is tight. Now pull the red chain through the red loops and secure it using the bungee hook.

REPEAT ALL STEPS ON SECOND TIRE

Step 4

Drive for about 15 feet, or a full car length. This allows the chains to relax and settle on the tires. Finally, you should re-tighten chain again.

Additional Tips