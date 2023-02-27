One of America's fastest growing sports described as a hybrid between tennis and table tennis, played on the size of a badminton court.

Club 509 started five years ago, with a goal of promoting pickleball in the Tri-Cities and advocating for more courts.

Paul Jones, President of Club 509 Pickleball says he fell in love with the sport instantly.

"We sit at a desk for 40 hours a week and we realized we are all going to die if we just sit there," says Jones. "So we decided to go play pickleball, we bought wooden paddles and went out to the park and just started playing."

Joe Montgomery, on the board of directors for Club 509 Pickleball played tennis through most of his life. He says he had to stop playing due to arthritus in his knees.

"Pickleball is a lot more forgiving," says Montgomery. "You don't have to run as far and its just easier on the joints."

Montgomery says, Covid actually grew the sport of pickleball, now the club has nearly 300 members.

"It was a safe outdoor sport, so the growth has been insane the last few years."

Rapid growth:

Jim Sandusky, the Pickleball Director for Pacific Clinic in Kennewick started playing pickleball back in 1989.

"I learned from a guy, who learned from the guy who invented it."

Sandusky is a former professional football player. He played in the CFL and signed with the Seahawks and says his offseason workouts involved playing the new sport of pickleball.

Sandusky says when he learned he was playing singles, covering a whole court himself. He says now, most people play doubles.

"It's also a social environment," says Sandusky. "With pickleball you can have four people within a short range, you can socialize between points and it's a little bit more social friendly."

Sandusky says the sport is rapidly growing and that find courts to play in is now the biggest concern. That's why Pacific Clinic is working to build 12-16 more courts.

According to Sandusky, Pacific Clinic is in the early planning stages right now.

For beginners looking to try the sport out, Sandusky says he offers trainings for any level at the Pacific Clinic.

Rules:

"The Kitchen"

No heat in the kitchen!

Simply put, the kitchen is considered a "non-volley zone". This zone extends seven feet on either side of the net and is a marked area on the court.

You cannot be touching the kitchen zone when hitting the ball out of the air. This rule prevents players from smashing every hit. If you are inside of the kitchen you have to wait for the ball to bounce before you can hit it.

Serving

Each team serves twice

The person in the right court serves first. Servers must serve diagonally to the player crosscourt.

Servers serve underhand, contact must be made below the waist.

If the server gets the point, the serving side switches sides. The receiving side does not.

The server serves until they miss a point, then player two would get a chance to serve. This means each team gets two serves before it goes back to the other team.

Keeping score

No rally scoring

Only the serving team can earn points, meaning points are not scored at the end of every rally.

Every time you get a point the server switches to the other side of the court.

Matches are played best of three games. All games are played to 11 points, win by two.

Two bounce rule

Server: 1 bounce Receive: 1 bounce

When the ball is served, the receiving team must let it bounce before returning. Then, the serving team must let it bounce before returning. After those two bounces, you can hit the ball whenever you want to.