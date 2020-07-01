LEWISTON, ID - A group of warbirds from Lewiston will be conducting a flyover small towns here in the northwest.

Look in the sky Saturday, July 4, to see a very unique collection of Rare aircraft from the late 1920s to the mid-1940s fly. The fleet includes a B-25 Mitchell, an F7F Tigercat, K4-S ‘Dottie Mae’, and P-51B 'Pattie Ann II'.

Their schedule is as follows in your area:

Pomeroy - 8:15 am

Dayton - 8:20 am

Waitsburg - 8:20 am

Dixie - 8:30 am

Walla Walla - 8:35 am

Milton-Freewater - 8:45 am

Pendleton - 9:00 am

Hermiston - 9:10 am

Umatilla - 9:15 am

Kennewick - 9:20 am

Pasco - 9:25 am

Richland - 9:30 am

BREAK

Benton City - 10:30 am

Prosser - 10:35 am

Grandview - 10:35 am

Sunnyside - 10:40 am

Yakima - 10:50 am

Ellensburg - 11:00am

Cle Elum - 11:10 am

Wenatchee - 11:30 am

Ephrata - 11:45 am

Moses Lake - 11:50 am

Lyons Ferry - 12:10 pm

Central Ferry - 12:20 pm

Lewiston - 12:30 pm

Please look for the live flight tracker link that will be displayed on Hangar180's Facebook page Saturday morning for any updates along the way. There may be a need to adjust routes accordingly.

https://www.facebook.com/2296771643884051/posts/2722585884635956/?vh=e&d=n