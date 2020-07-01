LEWISTON, ID - A group of warbirds from Lewiston will be conducting a flyover small towns here in the northwest.
Look in the sky Saturday, July 4, to see a very unique collection of Rare aircraft from the late 1920s to the mid-1940s fly. The fleet includes a B-25 Mitchell, an F7F Tigercat, K4-S ‘Dottie Mae’, and P-51B 'Pattie Ann II'.
Their schedule is as follows in your area:
Pomeroy - 8:15 am
Dayton - 8:20 am
Waitsburg - 8:20 am
Dixie - 8:30 am
Walla Walla - 8:35 am
Milton-Freewater - 8:45 am
Pendleton - 9:00 am
Hermiston - 9:10 am
Umatilla - 9:15 am
Kennewick - 9:20 am
Pasco - 9:25 am
Richland - 9:30 am
BREAK
Benton City - 10:30 am
Prosser - 10:35 am
Grandview - 10:35 am
Sunnyside - 10:40 am
Yakima - 10:50 am
Ellensburg - 11:00am
Cle Elum - 11:10 am
Wenatchee - 11:30 am
Ephrata - 11:45 am
Moses Lake - 11:50 am
Lyons Ferry - 12:10 pm
Central Ferry - 12:20 pm
Lewiston - 12:30 pm
Please look for the live flight tracker link that will be displayed on Hangar180's Facebook page Saturday morning for any updates along the way. There may be a need to adjust routes accordingly.
https://www.facebook.com/2296771643884051/posts/2722585884635956/?vh=e&d=n