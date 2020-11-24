PASCO, WA- Dozens of people gathered in front of the Franklin County courthouse Tuesday asking local commissioners to open up local restaurants and businesses that have been impacted by the second shut down. But some are saying commissioners need to put safety first.
Tri-Cities business owners are fighting to stay open. The goal of their 'Let Us Work' rally Tuesday was the share the message to local leaders that they want to reopen and stay open.
This after Governor Jay Inslee first banned indoor restaurant seating in the spring. Recently, Inslee announced the second ban on Nov. 15.
The owner of KoKo's Bartini in Kennewick, Dana Slovak said that he can not afford to close down again. Recently he was sent a warning by the state's Labor and Industries control board to close his business, but he said he will continue to fight the closure.
"I've got rent payments, car payments, kids to feed I go alright so everybody agreed that we are going to stay open and fight so I'm here for the fight," Slovak said.
Slovak said he has found a way to get around the closure by still requiring the original mandates for indoor seating, and also asking his customers if they have tested positive for COVID in the last 14 days.
"Open us up, leave us alone. We are doing our social distancing, masks coming in and people are obeying that. We ask them 'have you quarantined in the last 14 days? No? Okay you can come in," Slovak said.
Slovak said he wants to help other business owners who are trying to open up as well. He said he is taking donations for a lawyer who is helping fight the shutdown orders pro bono.
"We're standing up and we need more businesses to take the fight and open up," Slovak said.
Commissioners and commissioner-elect Will Mckay, Clint Didier, Rocky Mullen from Benton and Franklin counties also joined in the rally. Many saying county meetings need to get back to in-person.
"And what are you demanding? you want an open and transparent government. you want to see us as we make our decisions for the county," Didier said.
"We need to fight. I'm here to fight for you. I know I'm not going to be able to turn the key right when I get in, but I'm here to fight and I'm not going to be the one who says yes to every single thing that gets elected through Benton county. I can guarantee you we will be opening up and that's my goal," McKay said.
Franklin County commissioner Clint Dider announced he sent a letter to the Secretary of State stating he will not approve election results and wants to see new leadership statewide.
"(I wrote) this commissioner will not certify the election in Franklin County this is an official protest complaint," Dider said.
The Tri-Cities Latin Business Association president David Cortinas said the rally sent the wrong message and commissioners need to put safety for businesses first.
"Everybody has the right and the freedom to their free speech but when you invite the community to a pro-open up business rally well that's what it should be and I didn't find that the rally today was a pro-business rally," Cortinas said.
Cortinas said in the association he represents 81 businesses in Franklin County and said many are doing the best to protect themselves, employees, and customers from COVID-19 while protecting their customers. he said the commissioner's focus needs to be on helping them.
"They need to focus on how we can work together to bring business to the businesses and how we can find solutions to the policies that the governor has placed..." Cortinas said. "Commissioners need to communicate with all of the organizations we are a lot of Latino business owners and we have a lot of say and we want our families and business owners and the community to be safe and we want their support and we want to support them but it has to be a two-way street."