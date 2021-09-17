PASCO, WA – The fifth annual Pasco Taco Crawl is coming soon!
Taco trucks and Mexican restaurants in Downtown Pasco are participating in this annual event supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Customers, called “Taco Crawlers”, will purchase booklets - $25 until early September 20, then rising to $30 - containing vouchers good for one taco from each of the 20 participating establishments, valid from October 1 through October 16, 2021.
After trying as many tacos as they can, Taco Crawlers will have an opportunity to vote for this year’s “Best Taco in Pasco”. Voting will close on October 16, 2021. The winner will be announced on Taco Tuesday, October 19, 2021, on Facebook live.
The event does look a little different this year due to the pandemic. There are a limited number of booklets to be sold. Booklets will be mailed to Taco Crawlers adding a shipping charge onto the cost of the booklets. Though the committee is sad not to kick things off at Vinny’s Bakery this year, they are excited to send folks to Vinny’s to submit their Best Taco in Pasco ballots.
The Pasco Taco Crawl Committee asks that all Taco Crawlers follow vendor safety guidelines while out Crawling.
“Let’s keep in mind that these rules are not the vendors fault, and what we all want more than anything is to be able to keep eating their delicious tacos,” said Emily Maloney, Mistress of Tacos.
Over 3,000 Taco Crawlers ate their way through downtown Pasco in previous events, devouring over 35,000 tacos while raising more than $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Maloney said, “The Taco Crawl Committee is excited to finally get to our fifth year of eating tacos for a cause! We can’t wait to see our fellow Taco Crawlers take over downtown again after our break during the pandemic.”
Funds from this event will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties to support their mission.
“As an organization, we are committed to serving the youth of Pasco. Community support, as seen in the Taco Crawl, empowers our staff to mentor and inspire the youth we serve,” said Brian Ace, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Visit www.PascoTacoCrawl.com to purchase booklets and for more information.
Visit www.greatclubs.org for more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.