GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE 05:35 p.m: Evacuation has been lifted per Grant County Sheriffs office.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
A level 1 evacuation "get ready" has been issued for Potholes State Park due to a wildfire.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), there is so immediate danger from this fire, but you should prepare so you're ready to leave quickly if needed.
GCSO will provide updates on this fire if it becomes more dangerous.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.
