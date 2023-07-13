Goldendale evacuation notice

GOLDENDALE, Wash.- Wildfire in Goldendale Washington requires level 3 evacuation. 

According to Klickitat Emergency Management Team, the photo above shows the area that is currently being asked to evacuate. 

A level 3 evacuation means 'Go Now" without delay. 

A level 3 evacuation means that danger is currently affecting your area. 

During this level, Klickitat county Emergency Management may send Emergency Notifications to all landline telephones. 

Emergency personnel will be going door-to-door to notify residents who are not registered on the Emergency Notification System. 

Tags