GOLDENDALE, Wash.- Wildfire in Goldendale Washington requires level 3 evacuation.
According to Klickitat Emergency Management Team, the photo above shows the area that is currently being asked to evacuate.
A level 3 evacuation means 'Go Now" without delay.
A level 3 evacuation means that danger is currently affecting your area.
During this level, Klickitat county Emergency Management may send Emergency Notifications to all landline telephones.
Emergency personnel will be going door-to-door to notify residents who are not registered on the Emergency Notification System.
