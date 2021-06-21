Level 3 evacuations for the Hair Road Fire in Walla Walla County, approx. 2,000 acres burned

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - Fire fighters have been able to stop the downward progression of the fire at Lower Monumental Road and Hair Road in Walla Walla County.
They are working to contain the other three sides of the fire. There are approximately 75 firefighting personnel on scene.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management has activated at Level 3 evacuations (Standby) for the Hair Road Fire. Lower Monumental Road is currently closed from the dam to Casey Road.
Incident Commander, WWFD 8 Chief Bob Clendaniel, reports that the fire is now estimated to be approximately 2000 acres.