YAKIMA, WA - **Fire Update 8/17/20 @2:00AM**
Firefighters continue to protect homes and work to contain/extinguish the Ahtanum Ridge fire, they were out all night keeping watch.
Level 3 evacuations will remain in place until 10:00 a.m. Monday, but that may change as the fire situation improves/worsens.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter at their office returned back to their office at 2403 South 18th Street, Union Gap. If you were evacuated and need assistance please contact the Red Cross team at (509) 929-4230.
**Fire Update 8/16/2020 @ 10:20PM**
Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuations have been called for the fire burning on Ahtanum ridge. That means go now.
Firefighter and law enforcement officers have been out making contact in person although the quickest way to get notified is through Alert Yakima. To sign up click here.