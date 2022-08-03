NACHES, Wash. —
UPDATE: 8:12 p.m.
The Cow Canyon Fire is now more than 1,000 acres. A Red Flag Warning is in place as crews take water from Wenas Lake to try and contain the fire.
Kittitas County Emergency Management has ordered Level 2 evacuation notices on Overlook Road, Coyote Run and Umptanum Road, south of Manastash Road and west of Durr Road.
Additionally a Level 1 evacuation notice is in place for Manastash Canyon and Manastash Road.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
AUGUST 3, 2022 5:44 p.m.
A fire north of Naches is being called the Cow Canyon Fire as it grows to 200 acres. Firefighters are responding along N Wenas Road and Malloy Road.
A Level 3 evacuation order is in place for residences within 1.5 miles of the Malloy and Wenas intersection. Crews are reportedly concerned about high winds.
Anyone who needs assistance evacuating livestock can call the Yellow Dog Brand at 509-899-7635.
The Department of Natural Resources has assigned four engines, an airplane, two helicopters and a bulldozer to the fire.
