Level 3 evacuations ordered around Naches fire

NACHES, Wash. — A fire north of Naches is being called the Cow Canyon Fire as it grows to 200 acres. Firefighters are responding along N Wenas Road and Malloy Road.
A Level 3 evacuation order is in place for residences within 1.5 miles of the Malloy and Wenas intersection. Crews are reportedly concerned about high winds.
Anyone who needs assistance evacuating livestock can call the Yellow Dog Brand at 509-899-7635.
The Department of Natural Resources has assigned four engines, an airplane, two helicopters and a bulldozer to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.