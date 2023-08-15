YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 6:08 p.m. According to Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the fire is estimated to be between 15 and 20 acres in size.

6:05 p.m. According to Tomas D'Anella Nonstop Local reporter, the fire was called into authorities at 4:15 p.m.

5:44 p.m. According to a Facebook post made by Yakima Valley Emergency Management, level 3 evacuation notices have been issued.

Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations currently in place from South 40th Avenue to North McCullough Road.

And East to the 1041 block of Red Sky Drive.

And South to the top of Ahtanum Ridge.

And west to South 40th Avenue.

Level 3 is a GO NOW! order. leave immediately without delay.

5:37 p.m. According to a Nonstop Local reporter on scene, two helicopters are in the area dropping flame retardant onto the flames.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

According to Tony Miller of Yakima Valley Emergency Management, a fire on Red Sky Drive has caused level 3 evacuations.

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for homes near Red Sky drive and Meadowbrook Road.

Roads are closed on 16th avenue and Gilbert road according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.

his is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.