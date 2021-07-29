Level 3 Sex Offender Alert, Pasco WA
Kailey Davis

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

BRAD, LEE, TAYLOR

Age: 56

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Residence: 300 BLK N 23RD, PASCO, WA

Convictions:

MAY 25 1993 - Child Molestation 1st Degree

