Level 3 Sex Offender Alert, Pasco WA

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
BRAD, LEE, TAYLOR
Age: 56
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Residence: 300 BLK N 23RD, PASCO, WA
Convictions:
MAY 25 1993 - Child Molestation 1st Degree