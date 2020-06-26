KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick PD released statement about new level 3 sex offender located in Kennewick.

Name: Gary Duane Waugh

Date of Birth: 11/27/1983

Description: White / Male / 6 Ft. 00 In. / 315 lbs. / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Address: 5200 Block of W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA

Convictions: Rape of a Child 1st Degree Rape 2nd Degree

Notes: Mr. Waugh has served his sentence but remains on a structured Department of Corrections supervision program

Contact Emergency Dispatch (911) if another violation is observed or occurs.

The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense.

This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Kennewick Police Department has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless Court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

Abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications.

The Support Advocacy and Resource Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Please give them a call for support or information pertaining to sexual assault at 374-5391

If you have questions or concerns about this notification, please contact Officer Roman Trujillo, Kennewick Police Department, at (509) 582-1330.