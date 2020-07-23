YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

WOOD, JASON LEE

Age: 41

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Residence: 200 BLK 30TH AVE, YAKIMA WA

Convictions:

Dec 28 2007 - Rape Of A Child In The First Degree