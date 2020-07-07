YAKIMA, WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

TORRES, HECTOR ANDRES

Age: 35

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence: Initial block of W VIOLA AVE, YAKIMA WA 98902

Convictions:

Dec 16 2010 - Child Molestation In The First Degree

