YAKIMA, WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.
TORRES, HECTOR ANDRES
Age: 35
Race: Hispanic
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Residence: Initial block of W VIOLA AVE, YAKIMA WA 98902
Convictions:
Dec 16 2010 - Child Molestation In The First Degree
If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us