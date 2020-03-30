YAKIMA, WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Age: 58

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 1,300th block of CHERRY AVE, YAKIMA WA 98902

Aliases: BONSER, KURTIS D, BONSER, KURTIS DEAN, BONSER, KURTIS DEAN

Crime: Feb 10 2012 Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree