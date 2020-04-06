YAKIMA, WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

ESPINOSA, RICARDO LOUIS

Age: 41

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 1,200th block of FRUITVALE BLVD, YAKIMA WA 9890

May 17 2001 Lewd Or Lascivious Acts With Child Under 14 Years