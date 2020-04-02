This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses
TUCKER, TIMOTHY JAY
Age: 35
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Residence: TRANSIENT - CHECK IN WEEKLY , YAKIMA CO WA
Aliases: No Aliases Found
Apr 26 2016 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail to Register
Jul 16 1999 Rape In The First Degree