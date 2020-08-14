YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

NAVARRO, JOSE SALVADOR

Age: 39

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 300th block of DONALD RD , WAPATO WA 98951

Convictions:

Apr 2, 2002 - Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/minor Under 18

A PERSON WHO LACKS A FIXED A RESIDENCE MUST REPORT WEEKLY IN PERSON, TO THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE. THE PERSON IS REQUIRED TO LIST THE LOCATIONS WHERE THE PERSON HAS STAYED IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS. THIS PERSON REPORTS THAT HE/SHE HAS STAYED IN THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: IN THE AREA OF YAKIMA COUNTY.

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us