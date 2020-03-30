YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

MICELLI, JAMES ALAN

Age: 49

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 400th block of N 4TH AVE, YAKIMA WA 98902

Aliases: MECILI, JAMES A, MICELLI, JAMES A, MICELLI, JAMES ALAN

Crime: Jan 17 2018 Child Molestation In The Third Degree