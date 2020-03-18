YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

DUENAS, MARIO MARGARITO

Age: 30

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence Initial block of TRANSIENT - CHECK IN WEEKLY , YAKIMA CO WA

Aliases

DUENAS, MARIO

DUENAS, MARIO MARGARITO

Convictions

Date: Feb 9 2018

Crime: Rape In The Third Degree

Public Comment

A PERSON WHO LACKS A FIXED A RESIDENCE MUST REPORT WEEKLY IN PERSON, TO THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE. THE PERSON IS REQUIRED TO LIST THE LOCATIONS WHERE THE PERSON HAS STAYED IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS. THIS PERSON REPORTS THAT HE/SHE HAS STAYED IN THE FOLLOWING: LOCATIONS:

CHANGED ADDRESS - TRANSIENT CHECK IN WEEKLY-03/10-03/11-03/12-2300 BLK E BIRCH ST YAKIMA,03/13- THRU 03/16- STAYIN OUTSIDE CAMP HOPE IN PARKING LOT NEAR TALL TREES