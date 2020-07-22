YAKIMA,WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

SLOAN, AARON MICHAEL

Age: 32

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 1400 BLK S 22ND AVE, YAKIMA, WA

Convictions:

Jun 7 2017 - Burglary in The First-Degree w/SEXUAL MOTIVIATION

Jun 7 2017 - Assault in The Second-Degree w/SEXUAL MOTIVATION

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us