YAKIMA, WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

IBARRA, CARLOS ROSAS

Age: 34

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence: TRANSIENT- CHECK IN WEEKLY, YAKIMA CO WA

Aliases: Ibarra, Carlos R, Ibarra, Carlos Rosa, Quintana, Carlos, Quintana, Carlos Rosa, QUINTANA, CARLOS ROSAS, Quintana, Carlos Rosas

Feb 11 2005 Rape of A Child in The Third Degree, Sex Offender - Felony - Fail to Register