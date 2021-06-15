Level III offender change of address, Yakima WA

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
WRIGHT, JASON ANDREW
Age: 49
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Sex: Male
Residence: 400th block of N 1ST ST, Yakima WA
Convictions:
Sep 17 2001 - Kidnapping In The First Degree
Sep 17 2001 - Attempt To Commit Crime - Rape 1