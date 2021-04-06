STAHL, JESSE BRENT

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

STAHL, JESSE BRENT

Age: 53

Race: White

Sex: Male

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Residence: 1,600th block of BEANE RD , MOXEE WA 98936

Convictions: 

May 24 2007 - Voyeurism

May 20 2000 - Communication With Minor For Immoral Purposes

Mar 20 2000 - Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register

May 12 1995 - Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree

May 12 1995 - Child Molestation In The Third Degree

If you have any questions about Yakima Police Department's community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600.

