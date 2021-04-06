YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
STAHL, JESSE BRENT
Age: 53
Race: White
Sex: Male
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Residence: 1,600th block of BEANE RD , MOXEE WA 98936
Convictions:
May 24 2007 - Voyeurism
May 20 2000 - Communication With Minor For Immoral Purposes
Mar 20 2000 - Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register
May 12 1995 - Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree
May 12 1995 - Child Molestation In The Third Degree
If you have any questions about Yakima Police Department's community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600.