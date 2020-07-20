YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

LOWMAN, ROBERT DAVID III

Age: 43

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Residence: 500 BLK HARRIS AVE SELAH, WA

Convictions:

Jun 13 1991 - Indecent Liberties

Jul 17 1991 - Attempted Indecent Liberties with Forcible Compulsion

Apr 16 2002 - Communication with Minor for Immoral Purposes

Aug 1 2000 - Communication with Minor for Immoral Purposes -unless Prior Conviction for LE Any Other Sex Offense, Than A C

Jun 20 2016 - Assault in The Third-Degree W/ Sexual Motivation

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us